February 6, 2024 at 22 h 33 min
The Canadian Press
Homicide unit investigating after two people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont., home

York Regional Police say their homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill, Ont., home. 

Police say they made the discovery after responding to a welfare check call on Monday morning.

They say the incident appears to be isolated and they don’t believe there is any threat to public safety.  

Police say investigators are working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause of deaths.

Any witnesses are urged to come forward with information. 

This investigation comes less than a week after three bodies were found in another home in Richmond Hill. 

The York Regional Police homicide unit is also investigating those deaths, which were discovered after a call for a wellness check.

In that case, investigators also said the incident appeared to be isolated.

Few other details were provided, with no immediate word on how the people died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

