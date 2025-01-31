Hopkins, Battaglia power Frontenacs to 9-5 victory over Spirit

SAGINAW — Tyler Hopkins scored three times while Jacob Battaglia had two goals and three assists to power the Kingston Frontenacs past the Saginaw Spirit 9-5 in the Ontario Hockey League on Thursday night.

Tuomas Uronen, Gage Heyes, Quinton Burns and Cal Uens had the other goals for Kingston.

Igor Chernyshov scored twice for Saginaw. Zayne Parekh, Jacob Cloutier and Nic Sima had the others.

BULLDOGS 3 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY — Marek Vanacker scored twice, including the winner in the third period, for Brantford. Nick Lardis had the other goal while Ryerson Leenders stopped 32 shots.

Parker Vaughan and Briir Long replied for North Bay.

COLTS 5 67’s 3

BARRIE — Cole Beaudoin scored twice to lead the way for the Colts. Emil Hemming, Brad Gardiner and Kashawn Aitcheson had the other goals while Sam Hillebrandt stopped 24 shots.

Frankie Marrelli, Luca Pinelli and Chase Yanni replied for Ottawa. Jaeden Nelson made 33 saves.

FIREBIRDS 5 SPITFIRES 1

WINDSOR — Sam McCue scored three goals for Flint while Rylan Fellinger and Nathan Aspinall had the others. Nathan Day stopped 30 shots.

Anthony Cristoforo had the lone goal for Windsor. Carter Froggett made 26 saves.

STEELHEADS 4 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH — Lucas Karmiris’s goal at 14:45 in the third period proved to be the winner for Brampton. MacGregor Richmond, Jakub Fibigr and Porter Martone also scored while Brayden Gillespie stopped 28 shots.

Jonathan Melee, with two, and Colin Fitzgerald scored for Peterborough. Zach Bowen made 35 saves.

