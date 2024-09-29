Host Adrian Holmes promises ‘impactful’ night at the third annual Legacy Awards

September 29, 2024 at 10 h 03 min
Reading time: 2 min
Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — “Bel-Air” star Adrian Holmes says he’s thrilled to celebrate Canada’s “underrepresented voices” at The Black Academy’s Legacy Awards tonight.

The Wales-born, Canada-raised actor will host the third edition of the event that highlights the accomplishments of Black Canadians in film, television, music, sports and culture.

This year’s honourees include Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey, Juno Award winner Kardinal Offishall and Soulpepper Theatre’s artistic director Weyni Mengesha.

There will also be tributes to several Olympic gold medallists, including hammer throw champion Camryn Rogers and the men’s 4×100 metre relay team of Aaron Brown, Andre De Grasse, Brendon Rodney and Jerome Blake.

The show will feature performances by Toronto rappers SadBoi and Smiley, Jamaican-Canadian poet d’bi.young, Alberta soprano Neema Bickersteth and Ontario singer-songwriter Morgan-Paige Melbourne.

The Legacy Awards will broadcast live on CBC and CBC Gem at 8 p.m. ET.

The winner of the Fan Choice Digital Content Creator Award will be announced at the bash.

Tonight’s show concludes a three-year agreement between The Black Academy and the CBC to broadcast the awards telecast. A CBC spokesperson told The Canadian Press the public broadcaster is in talks with the academy regarding a potential renewal of their partnership.

Toronto-born actors and brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James founded the event in 2021 to shine a spotlight on exceptional Black Canadians.

Holmes says he hopes the Legacy Awards will continue for “a very long time.”

“There’s a lot of underrepresented voices in this country and they’re doing great, great things, but they’re there in the shadows. Nobody is giving them their flowers,” he says.

“We need a platform. We need a space like this to celebrate everyone, including Black people and those who are underrepresented. We need a voice. We need a space.”

Holmes says viewers can expect a great party with “many surprises” tonight.

“It’s going to be celebratory and very impactful,” he says. “When you leave, you’re going to feel like you had a nice, warm, nutritious meal of like … gari jollof rice, egusi soup, some curry goat, some oxtail. You’re going to feel full and comfortable.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.

