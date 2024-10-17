Hot Docs announces gradual return of programming, next year’s film festival dates

October 17, 2024 at 18 h 25 min
Sonja Puzic, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Hot Docs says it will gradually resume programming in early December and host another edition of Canada’s largest documentary film festival next spring, after months of restructuring and cost-cutting.

The struggling organization had temporarily closed its flagship Toronto theatre in May and laid off staff over the summer, citing “urgent” financial challenges.

Hot Docs says it has made “significant progress” over the last four months to address its deficit and governance issues as it looks for a new leader.

The return of programming at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema is set to begin Dec. 4, with another season of the Doc Soup film screening series.

The 32nd edition of the Hot Docs Festival will run from April 24 to May 4, 2025, with an expected lineup of more than 100 documentaries.

Hot Docs says it’s also actively seeking a new owner for its Toronto cinema as part of a long-term rebuilding strategy.

The organization’s interim executive director, Janice Dawe, says an outpouring of support from sponsors, donors, and the public sector is allowing Hot Docs to move forward.

“We would not be in this position if it weren’t for these champions of Hot Docs – from the individual donors who gave during our spring campaign, to the incredibly gracious donors who converted their designated gifts to operational support and to the many elected officials at all levels of government who are standing up for culture and working diligently to help secure funding,” Dawe said in a news release Thursday.

The Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema reopened on a limited basis last month for third-party rentals and select screening events. At that time, Hot Docs said it would gradually welcome back staff who had been laid off and seek a new head with leadership experience in the Canadian non-profit arts sector.

The organization’s president Marie Nelson stepped down in July after just one year in the role. She had faced criticism from some observers who questioned why her primary residence was in the U.S.

There was also a mass exodus of Hot Docs staff just before the announcement of the festival’s 2024 lineup, with departing programmers citing a “toxic workplace.”

Hot Docs says it is now accepting applications for a permanent executive director “who will not only excel in leadership but also resonate with our mission and community,” and its scaled-down board of directors plans to rebuild its membership this winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

