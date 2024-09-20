Hot Docs says it’s reopening theatre on a limited basis, searching for new leader

September 19, 2024 at 20 h 19 min
Reading time: 1 min
Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Hot Docs says it’s reopening theatre on a limited basis, searching for new leader

TORONTO — The beleaguered Hot Docs Film Festival says it will reopen its flagship Toronto theatre on a limited basis as it embarks on a search for a new leader this fall.

Canada’s largest documentary film festival says the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema will open for third-party rentals and select partner screening events later this month.

The festival says it will gradually welcome back staff who were temporarily laid off over the summer after the theatre was shuttered in May due to “urgent financial challenges.”

Hot Docs says it will also be seeking a new executive director with leadership experience in the Canadian non-profit arts sector.

The organization’s president Marie Nelson stepped down in July after just one year in the role.

Nelson faced much criticism during her post at Hot Docs, with some observers questioning her commitment to the organization given that her primary residence was in the U.S.

Hot Docs says it has been addressing its deficit by implementing plans to streamline the organization, cut operating costs and prioritize core programming and strategy initiatives.

The struggling organization is currently led by interim executive director Janice Dawe and managing director Heidi Tao Yang.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Woman dead after vehicle crashes with school bus in Thunder Bay, no kids hurt
Ontario News

Woman dead after vehicle crashes with school bus in Thunder Bay, no kids hurt

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a woman is dead after her vehicle crashed with a school bus in Thunder…