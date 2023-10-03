Hot, sunny weather in Toronto breaks record set two decades ago

October 3, 2023 at 18 h 39 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto is seeing record-breaking heat today, with temperatures climbing far above typical October weather. 

Environment Canada says the temperature in the city is 29 C this afternoon, when the average high for the day should be 17 C. 

With sunny skies and the humidity, the weather agency says it could actually feel like it’s 33 C.

Environment Canada says the previous heat record set for Oct. 3 was in 2001, when Toronto saw a high of 27 C. 

The evening is expected to cool off at 17 C, and the agency is forecasting hot weather again Wednesday, with temperatures predicted around 28 C during the day and a low of 19 C at night.

On Thursday, more hot weather and a chance of showers are expected to last into the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.

