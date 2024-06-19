House of Commons summer recess begins Wednesday afternoon

OTTAWA — Most federal Liberals still insist they can turn things around in the polls once Canadians really start looking at the options in front of them.

MPs gathered on Parliament Hill for the final time today before the summer recess, and members of all parties seemed eager for the break.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon says great progress has been made, citing legislation on child care, a national school nutrition program and the passage of clean tech tax credits Ottawa had been promising for years.

Liberal MPs from the Atlantic provinces, Ontario and Western Canada all pointed to pharmacare and dental care as the items getting the most positive feedback in their ridings.

But they are going home with a heavy cloud of bad polls still looming large over their every move.

Veteran Prince Edward Island MP Sean Casey says Liberals must work harder to connect with Canadians and ensure they understand what the government has actually done.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024