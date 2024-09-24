House to debate motion as Tories attempt to take down Liberal government

OTTAWA — The House of Commons is set to debate a Conservative non-confidence motion today, as the Tories try to take down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

It’s the first test for the minority government since the NDP ended its supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals earlier this month.

The Bloc Québécois and NDP have already said they will not support the motion, which will be voted on Wednesday.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been criticizing NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for his refusal to bring down the Liberals.

That all but eliminates the possibility of a snap election this week.

The Conservatives have another chance to introduce a non-confidence motion on Thursday.

