How Canada is reacting to the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump

OTTAWA — Here’s how notable Canadian politicians and groups are reacting to Donald Trump’s inauguration as president of the United States Monday. While Trump initially promised to impose damaging tariffs on Canada on his first day in office, his team is now indicating those levies won’t come on Day 1.

—

“Canada and the United States have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We are each other’s largest trade partners, with a relationship that creates millions of jobs, attracts billions in investment into the continent, and keeps our people safe.

“Canada is strengthening this mutually beneficial relationship. We’re making massive investments to bolster cross-border trade, reinforce our supply chains, and create jobs on both sides of the border.

“We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump, his administration, members of the United States Congress, and officials at the state and local levels to deliver prosperity for our peoples — while protecting and defending the interests of Canadians.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

—

“We need to be prepared should there be tariffs and Canada, I would say, is ready, and we’re ready because we have been talking to Canadians. We’ve been talking and working together with Canada’s premiers and territorial leaders, we’ve been talking to businesses and industry leaders, stakeholders, unions, workers.”

Trade Minister Mary Ng

—

“It looks to me like there’s a bit of a pause. Obviously the president does believe in tariffs, thinks that it is a solution for a lot of issues that America is facing, but I think it’s also a recognition that we have such an integrated economy that any move has to be done thoughtfully. And so we have a chance to … make our point about why it is that we have this special trade relationship.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

—

“We need a clear mandate — not for tomorrow, not for the next day, for four years of dealing with our American friends.

“I feel he’s going to be targeting Canada, specifically Ontario, because we’re the manufacturing might, and it’s very concerning.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

—

“I’m not saying that we won and it’s over with Mr. Trump … It may happen tomorrow morning.”

Quebec Premier François Legault

—

“Everything is to be determined and it will be ‘to be determined’ for the next four years. It’s always good news when you’re not mentioned … I think there’s at least a fair bit of temporary relief.”

Liberal MP John McKay, co-chair of Canada-United States interparliamentary group

—

“It’s nothing more than a reprieve. We don’t know what the outcome of that report will be. If it comes back and it triggers on the part of the administration the need to impose those tariffs, we still need to be ready, and we can use this time to continue to make the case forcefully, strongly, supported by facts, that Canada and the United States can do more good together if they’re on the same side than they are in taking each other on in an unnecessary tariff war.”

Goldy Hyder, president and chief executive officer of the Business Council of Canada

—

“The gloves don’t drop to the ice today. But we remain in high gear because that awareness, that education of how beneficial the integration of our economies has become, needs to be better understood so that Americans and the Trump administration can really see how integral trade with Canada is to the current administration’s agenda.”

Candace Laing, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce

—

“The challenge we have right now is there are the tariffs, and then there is the constant threat of tariffs and what that does to business decisions, what it does to investment, what it does to the fact that we’re constantly dealing with chaos and instability in terms of our economy. And that in itself is dangerous.”

Unifor president Lana Payne

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.