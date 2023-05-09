Hudson’s Bay cutting 250 corporate jobs amid efforts to ‘flatten the organization’

May 9, 2023 at 18 h 02 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Hudson’s Bay cutting 250 corporate jobs amid efforts to ‘flatten the organization’

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. 

The Canadian retail arm of Hudson’s Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500. 

None of the job losses have affected retail workers at Hudson’s Bay’s 84 department stores across Canada. 

Spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says the company is taking “additional steps to flatten the organization and streamline operations” as the retail sector continues to face headwinds.

She says economic pressures in the retail industry have persisted longer than expected, making the second round of job losses necessary. 

Bourre says the company is committed to fairness and respect as it supports its employees impacted by the layoff. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Metaverse to contribute at least $45.3B to Canada’s annual GDP by 2035 says Meta
Ontario News

Metaverse to contribute at least $45.3B to Canada’s annual GDP by 2035 says Meta

TORONTO — When Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg changed his company's name to Meta less than…

Reported Lassonde bid for Teck coal could thwart Glencore: analyst
Ontario News

Reported Lassonde bid for Teck coal could thwart Glencore: analyst

TORONTO — A mining analyst says an apparent effort by industry veteran Pierre Lassonde to buy Teck…