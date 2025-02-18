Hughes, Miller, Jaques named PWHL’s three stars of the week

TORONTO — Ottawa Charge forward Gabbie Hughes, Toronto Sceptres forward Hannah Miller and Minnesota Frost defender Sophie Jaques are the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s three stars of the week.

Hughes had two goals and an assist in Ottawa’s 8-3 triumph over Minnesota on Thursday for her first multi-point game of the season and first three-point game of her PWHL career.

The 25-year-old added another goal and an assist — on the game-tying marker — in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto on Sunday in Edmonton.

Miller, the PWHL’s leading scorer, contributed a goal and four assists to a three-victory week that lengthened the Sceptres’ winning streak to four games.

The 29-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Frost on Tuesday, and after being held off the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Boston on Friday, assisted on all three of Toronto’s goals in its win over Ottawa.

Jaques chipped in on five of Minnesota’s seven goals across three games last week, scoring twice and assisting on three others. With 13 points (three goals, 10 assists), Jaques has surpassed her 10 (two goals, eight assists) across 22 games last season and ranks third among PWHL defenders in scoring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.