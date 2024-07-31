Human remains found by police searching for woman they suspect was kidnapped

July 31, 2024 at 17 h 15 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
KIRK — Police searching a central Ontario village for a woman they suspect may have been kidnapped say they have found human remains.

York Regional Police say investigators looking for Ying Zhang in Kirkfield are waiting for the coroner to confirm the identity of the remains.

Police say Zhang was last seen on Thursday morning in Markham, Ont., just northeast of Toronto.

On Saturday, police charged a 26-year-old man in her disappearance with kidnapping, aggravated assault and forcible confinement

Police say there was information the suspect travelled on Thursday in a white Ford van to Kirkfield, in Kawartha Lakes.

They say the remains were found in the village on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

