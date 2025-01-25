Human remains identified as a man reported missing in 2023: Sarnia police

SARNIA, Ont. — Police in Sarnia, Ont., say human remains found south of the city last week have been identified as a man who was reported missing more than a year ago, as three suspects remain in custody for his alleged murder.

Police say the remains were found in the area of Highway 40 and Lasalle Line on Jan. 18, and the coroner’s office has now identified them as belonging to 41-year-old Bradley James Ogilvie.

Police say Ogilvie was reported missing in November 2023, when he was last seen leaving a house with three others who are now accused of killing him.

Sarnia police say they deemed Ogilvie’s disappearance a homicide in September 2024.

That month, three suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder after officers said they executed several search warrants and forensically examined a vehicle and home.

Police say the suspects, two 45-year-olds from Aamjiwnaang First Nation and a 47-year-old from Sarnia, remain in custody.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.