Human rights commission to release final report on racism in Toronto police

December 14, 2023 at 8 h 30 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Ontario Human Rights Commission is set to release its final report into anti-Black racism in Toronto’s police force today.

The commission launched its inquiry in 2017 and has since released two interim reports — one in 2018 and one in 2020.

The 2020 report found that Black people were more likely than others to be arrested, charged, over-charged, struck, shot or killed by Toronto police.

The final report was initially scheduled to be released two years ago, but the commission says there were delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the receipt of information from Toronto police and the Toronto Police Services Board.

Last year, Toronto police released previously unseen race-based data showing disproportionate use of force on Black residents.

Then-interim police chief James Ramer apologized and said the force needs to do better, but his apology was rejected by some critics, who noted Black people have called for years for police to stop treating them unfairly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

