Human smuggling attempt thwarted in Fort Erie, Ont., near U.S. border: authorities

January 29, 2025 at 21 h 06 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Human smuggling attempt thwarted in Fort Erie, Ont., near U.S. border: authorities

Canadian authorities say they’ve intercepted a human smuggling attempt in Ontario’s Niagara region as part of a larger border security effort.

The Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP say they caught one person jumping off a moving freight train as it entered Canada in Fort Erie, Ont.

They say the intercept was part of Project Disrupt and Deter, launched in December and aimed at monitoring “vulnerable” areas along the International Railway Bridge that connects Fort Erie and Buffalo, N.Y.

Authorities say the person who jumped off the freight train was arrested, ultimately found inadmissible to Canada and returned to the United States, while two other people allegedly involved in the smuggling attempt were taken in for questioning.

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty says in a news release that “Canada’s border plan is working” and that CBSA and RCMP’s joint efforts are deterring criminal activities along the Canada-U.S. border.

The federal government promised last month to spend $1.3 billion over six years to beef up border security, amid threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose hefty tariffs if Canada doesn’t address the perception that migrants and fentanyl are flooding across the border into the United States.

The CBSA says Niagara’s Project Disrupt and Deter is part of a larger intelligence and enforcement strategy called Project Northstar, which tracks “any increases in irregular northbound movements.”

It says those projects and the renewed border security plan enable “the targeting and disruption of organized crime groups facilitating illegal border crossing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Abdelrazik’s lawyer cites ‘serial hypocrisies’ in final detention case arguments
Ontario News

Abdelrazik’s lawyer cites ‘serial hypocrisies’ in final detention case arguments

OTTAWA — A lawyer for Abousfian Abdelrazik accused the federal government of "serial hypocrisies" as…

Ontario News

Staffing shortages risk Ontario’s $10-a-day child care

This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from…

Ontario News

BlueTriton’s exit from Ontario shows the effectiveness of bottled water opposition movements

This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news,…