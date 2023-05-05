Hydro One reports Q1 profit down from year ago, revenue higher

May 5, 2023 at 12 h 40 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Hydro One reports Q1 profit down from year ago, revenue higher

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago due higher operation, maintenance and administrative costs, offset in part by higher revenues.

The power utility says it earned $282 million or 47 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $310 million or 52 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $2.07 billion, up from nearly $2.05 billion in the first three months of 2022.

Revenue less the cost of purchased power was $1.06 billion, up from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:H)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Hydro One reports fourth-quarter profit up more than 10% from year ago
Ontario News

Hydro One reports fourth-quarter profit up more than 10% from year ago

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose more than 10 per cent compared with…

Hydro One reports $307M third-quarter profit, up from $300M a year ago
Ontario News

Hydro One reports $307M third-quarter profit, up from $300M a year ago

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $307 million, up from $300 million in the…

Snowstorm with thunder and lightning rolls across parts of Ontario
Ontario News

Snowstorm with thunder and lightning rolls across parts of Ontario

TORONTO — Thundersnow? A major winter storm packing thunder and lightning rumbled across parts of Ontario…