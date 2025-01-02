Immanuel Quickley’s return adds new dimension to Toronto Raptors

TORONTO — Immanuel Quickley dribbled a few steps past half-court, then stagger stepped to shed his defender and launch a three-pointer with one foot still on the Toronto Raptors’ logo.

He made the 29-foot shot to cap a 25-6 Raptors run in the fourth quarter as Toronto beat the Brooklyn Nets 130-113 on Wednesday to snap an 11-game losing skid. Quickley scored 21 points and made 15 assists after missing the Raptors’ last 22 games with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

“When you have the game taken away from you for a long time you’re a little bit more grateful. You miss it,” said Quickley after loudly wishing all the reporters in Scotiabank Arena’s conference room a Happy New Year. “Not that I took the game for granted before, I feel like I work pretty hard, but it’s just good to compete and be out there with your teammates, coaches.

“It’s just a different feeling than being on the sidelines”

It was only the fourth game of the season for the 25-year-old combo guard.

Quickley was hurt in Toronto’s home opener on Oct. 23 when he fell hard on his tailbone. He returned from that injury to play on Nov. 9 and 10, but then injured his elbow.

When he skipped down the court after the exclamation mark three, the Raptors bench also skipped.

“We’re trying to build a culture: a culture of winning, enthusiasm, joy and unselfishness. I think that’s just where that comes from,” said Quickley. “Guys are really happy when other guys are playing well and then winning on top of that, which is the most important thing.”

Quickley averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds — all career highs — in 38 games for Toronto last season after being traded to the Raptors by the New York Knicks on Dec. 30, 2023.

He was rewarded for his impactful play last July when he re-signed with Toronto on a five-year, US$175-million contract.

Quickley had 11 points, seven assists and a rebound in 17 minutes of play in the first half, but, more importantly, he fundamentally changed how Toronto’s offence operated.

“He’s got a lot of skills but he’s a point guard,” said head coach Darko Rajakovic, who added that because Quickley’s legs were uninjured his conditioning remained NBA calibre. “When he’s bringing the ball up the floor, he is calling plays on the run, recognizing situation.

“He’s my extension on the floor when he plays out there.”

The Raptors (8-26) have not had their full starting lineup for a single game this season and Wednesday was no exception with swingman RJ Barret of Mississauga, Ont., out with an illness.

Rajakovic, Quickley and all-star forward Scottie Barnes all agreed that Barrett’s imminent return could help turn around Toronto’s season.

“(Barrett) has to demand attention with the way he’s able to drive the ball, get to the rim, and put so much pressure on the rim,” said Barnes, who led all scorers with 33 points and 13 rebounds. “He just takes off so much pressure for all of us. It just makes us more dangerous.”

Quickley, Barnes and Barrett would be joined by sophomore swingman Gradey Dick and centre Jakob Poeltl in the starting lineup if or when they are all healthy.

“RJ makes everybody’s job easier,” said Quickley. “He’s averaging like 30 points at home. He’s one of the top scorers in this league.

“Defensively, he’s taken a jump and we’re going to continue to need that jump from him when he comes back.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2025.