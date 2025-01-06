In his words: Justin Trudeau on his resignation as Liberal leader

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he plans to step down as Liberal leader and prime minister once the party has chosen his replacement.

He’s asked the Liberal party president to immediately begin the process of selecting a new leader and he has prorogued Parliament until March 24.

Here’s Trudeau’s full statement, in English:

“Every morning I’ve woken up as prime minister, I’ve been inspired by the resilience, the generosity and the determination of Canadians.

“It is the driving force of every single day I have the privilege of serving in this office.

“That is why, since 2015, I’ve fought for this country — for you — to strengthen and grow the middle class.

“Why we rallied to support each other through the pandemic, to advance reconciliation, to defend free trade on this continent, to stand strong with Ukraine and our democracy, and to fight climate change and get our economy ready for the future.

“We are at a critical moment in the world.

(Repeated in French)

“My friends, as you all know, I’m a fighter.

“Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians.

“And the fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history.

“That’s why this morning I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24th.

“Over the holidays, I’ve also had a chance to reflect and have had long talks with my family about our future.

“Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement.

“So last night, over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I’m sharing with you today: I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process.

“Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal party to begin that process.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.

(Repeated in French)

“The Liberal Party of Canada is an important institution in the history of our great country and democracy.

“A new prime minister and leader of the Liberal party will carry its values and ideals into that next election.

“I’m excited to see the process unfold in the months ahead.

“We were elected for the third time in 2021 to strengthen the economy post-pandemic and advance Canada’s interests in a complicated world — and that is exactly the job that I, and we, will continue to do for Canadians.

“Merci beaucoup, mes amis.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.