Incumbent Toronto councillor, seeking re-election, dies days before vote

TORONTO — A Toronto city councillor who was seeking re-election in Monday’s municipal election has died.

Mayor John Tory said he was “saddened” to learn of Cynthia Lai’s death on Friday afternoon, and offered condolences to her husband and sons.

“They will be joined in mourning by many friends and by the many people she served so well over the years,” Tory said in a written statement.

Tory said he had known Lai for more than 20 years and was impressed by her professionalism in her various roles as a politician and a past president of the Toronto Real Estate Board, a job in which Tory said Lai was the first Chinese-Canadian woman elected.

The east Toronto councillor, first elected in 2018, was a “cheerful optimist,” Tory said, who was a warm presence at city hall and served her constituents with “elegance and distinction.”

“I speak for her city council colleagues when I say she will be deeply missed,” he said.

“I know she was always so proud of her heritage, of her family, her achievements in business and her tremendous work for the community as a volunteer for many charitable causes and in politics.”

The mayor said he had asked for flags at city buildings to be lowered to half-mast in Lai’s honour and that the Toronto Sign in Nathan Phillips Square will be dimmed Friday night in her honour.

Lai’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tributes from Lai’s colleagues and friends began pouring in on social media after the news of her death.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Cynthia Lai,” tweeted former city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam.

“Although we voted differently, Cynthia & I clicked. Both immigrants & ESL speakers. She was generous and loving. We called each other sisters. Big & little. Cynthia loved her family & community. She will be missed.”

Toronto councillor Brad Bradford also called Lai a friend and offered condolences to her family.

“Having visited her in Scarborough North, it was clear she was beloved by her constituents and represented them in a genuine and authentic way. She will be missed,” he tweeted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.