Indianapolis Colts lose safety Daniel Scott to 2nd straight season-ending injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott must wait another year to make his NFL debut.

Coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday the former California player will miss his second straight season with another injury suffered during the team’s offseason workouts.

Scott tore his Achilles tendon in practice last week, Steichen said. Last spring, Scott tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and never made it onto the field.

He was a first-team all-PAC-12 selection in 2021 and a third team all-conference choice in 2022 before Indy selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, No. 158 overall. His absence will leave the Colts even thinner on a depth chart short on proven starters.

