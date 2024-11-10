Indigenous artist Nico Williams wins Sobey Art Award

November 10, 2024 at 1 h 48 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Aamjiwnaang First Nation artist Nico Williams is taking home Canada’s richest prize for contemporary visual artist.

The Sobey Art award recognizes Canadian visual artists whose work “reflects upon and speaks of our contemporary moment nationally and globally” and has a top prize of $100,000.

A news release says Williams’ work is centred around sculptural beadwork, and takes everyday objects and is able to “weave personal experiences into broadly relatable narratives.”

The other shortlisted artists — Taqralik Partridge, Judy Chartrand, Rhayne Vermette, June Clark, and Mathieu Léger — will each receive $25,000.

The award organizers say the jury was comprised of six Canadian artists, all former Sobey Art Award finalists or winners, for the first time ever.

The shortlisted work can be viewed at the National Gallery of Canada until April 6, 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2024.

