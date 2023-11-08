Indigo reports lower sales, net loss in second quarter as customers cut back

November 7, 2023 at 23 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Indigo reports lower sales, net loss in second quarter as customers cut back

TORONTO — Indigo Books & Music Inc. reported a net loss of $22.4 million in its second quarter, down from a net loss of $15.9 million a year earlier. 

Revenues for the Toronto-based retailer were $206,885, down from $236,247 a year earlier.

The company says it lost 80 cents per diluted share, down from a loss of 57 cents during the same quarter last year. 

Indigo says sales in person and online were negatively impacted by the challenging macro-economic environment, with reduced demand and heightened price sensitivity among shoppers. 

The company says these challenges were compounded by temporary disruptions from the launch of its new website. 

CEO Heather Reisman, who recently returned to the helm of the company, says her team is committed to returning Indigo to profit and growth. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IDG)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Indigo hopes new store concept will win back customers after cyberattack, inflation
Ontario News

Indigo hopes new store concept will win back customers after cyberattack, inflation

TORONTO — When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown…

Heather Reisman marks Indigo comeback with new store following leadership turmoil
Ontario News

Heather Reisman marks Indigo comeback with new store following leadership turmoil

TORONTO — Strolling between rows of books and a seemingly endless array of other wares at Indigo Books…

Indigo Books & Music CEO Peter Ruis resigns as leadership changes continue
Ontario News

Indigo Books & Music CEO Peter Ruis resigns as leadership changes continue

TORONTO — A year after he took on the top job, Indigo Books & Music Inc.'s chief executive is moving…