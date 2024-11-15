Indochino CEO Green named chair, becomes co-owner of Canadian Elite Basketball League

TORONTO — It was an easy decision for Drew Green to become involved with the Canadian Elite Basketball League because it married two of his passions: business and basketball.

Green was named the new chair of the CEBL’s board of governors on Thursday and also became co-owner of the league. The chief executive officer of apparel brand Indochino said it was an incredible opportunity to join the leadership team of the men’s pro basketball league.

“There’s a couple of my passions front and centre with the opportunity,” said Green in a phone interview. “One is business. I’ve been an entrepreneur my entire life and I just love creating and growing businesses.

“The second thing is just we’re a basketball family. I’ve got two boys that play at a really high level and we’ve been doing it now for 12 or 13 years with them and so it’s a combination of being a basketball and business family.”

Green’s role will include instituting new formal governance at the board level, working to attract strategic investors and partners, and advising commissioner Mike Morreale and team owners on league business matters.

There are 10 teams in the CEBL, with franchises in Montreal, Ottawa, St. Catharines, Ont., Scarborough, Ont., Brampton, Ont., Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

“The Raptors are an incredible organization and team within the NBA, but it’s one team for all of Canada,” said Green. “The CEBL, we serve the same and yet a different customer.

“I view it as affordable basketball with a really, really great high quality product.”

The CEBL will start its seventh season next summer and every roster includes former NCAA Division 1 stars, many of whom also play in the NBA’s G-League.

“The product being the players, the games, the schedule, all at an affordable price for Canadian families,” continued Green. “Being from Toronto and knowing how expensive it is sometimes to go to a game, a major league game, the CEBL provides families across Canada another option to enjoy a night out to watch really, really, high-level, elite basketball.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.