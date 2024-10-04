Industry minister echoes Shopify calls to boost ambition in Canada

October 3, 2024 at 20 h 34 min
Reading time: 1 min
Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Industry minister echoes Shopify calls to boost ambition in Canada

TORONTO — Canada’s industry minister has thrown his support behind a call from one of Shopify Inc.’s leaders for the country to get more ambitious.

François-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian DNA has to change so that innovators in the country talk more about what they are doing.

If people in the were more vocal about their work, Champagne reasoned Canada’s successes would only multiply because he says the country is already teeming with talent and known as an artificial intelligence leader.

Champagne’s remarks came at the Elevate conference in Toronto, where the tech community has been gathering since Tuesday to discuss trends in the industry and beyond.

On opening night, Shopify president Harley Finkelstein told the audience he had noted a lack of ambition in Canada that he likened to a “600-pound beaver in the room.”

Finkelstein said adding ambition to the Canadian psyche is “unequivocally necessary,” so the country doesn’t become a nation of branch plants and instead fosters massive companies at home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Lack of ambition in Canada creating ‘600-pound beaver in the room’: Shopify president
Ontario News

Lack of ambition in Canada creating ‘600-pound beaver in the room’: Shopify president

TORONTO — The president of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. is calling on Canada to address a problem…

Tech industry warns budget’s capital gains proposals could cause ‘irreparable harm’
Ontario News

Tech industry warns budget’s capital gains proposals could cause ‘irreparable harm’

TORONTO — The federal budget is being met with disdain from Canada's innovation industry, including…

One year later, AI code signatories happy with decision but want more company
Ontario News

One year later, AI code signatories happy with decision but want more company

TORONTO — One year after Canada launched a voluntary code of conduct on artificial intelligence, tech…