‘Informer’ and ‘My Definition…’ added to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

October 12, 2023 at 11 h 02 min
Reading time: 1 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
‘Informer’ and ‘My Definition…’ added to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

TORONTO — Snow’s infectious reggae-rap success “Informer” and hip-hop duo Dream Warriors’ bossa nova-inspired “My Definition of a Boombastic Jazz Style” are among four songs being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.

Organizers say they’ve selected a handful of culture-defining songs from the 1980s and 1990s that transcended musical genres and “ushered in a new era” of sound.

Bran Van 3000’s trippy hit “Drinking in L.A.” and Martha and the Muffins’ bouncy new wave anthem “Echo Beach” round out the group.

The inductions — which recognize the song, not the songwriter — will take place during the Hall of Fame’s Legends Series presentation at Toronto’s Glenn Gould Studio on Nov. 1. An evening of performances from emerging artists and conversations with inductees will highlight the event.

Songwriters Marc Jordan and John Capek were previously announced as inductees that night for their lifetime of work, which includes co-writing Rod Stewart’s “Rhythm of My Heart.”

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame is rolling out editions of the Legends Series in various cities across the country. 

The first event took place in Montreal on Wednesday, where French singer-songwriter Michel Rivard was honoured. 

Marjolène Morin and Jean Millaire, once members of the 1970s Quebec band Corbeau, were also recognized for their work as solo writers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Matthews scores 2 late goals for hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 6-5 in shootout
Ontario News

Matthews scores 2 late goals for hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 6-5 in shootout

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored two late goals to complete a hat trick and Mitch Marner had the…

Matthews records hat trick, Marner scores SO winner in Leafs’ wild victory over Habs
Ontario News

Matthews records hat trick, Marner scores SO winner in Leafs’ wild victory over Habs

TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe stepped to the podium and was asked what he took away from his team's first…