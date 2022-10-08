Inmate at Ontario’s Beaver Creek Institution prison dies after 31 years in prison

The Canadian Press

GRAVENHURST, Ont. — Officials say an inmate at the Beaver Creek Institution federal prison in Gravenhurst, Ont., has died after more than 31 years in custody.

Correctional Service Canada said in a press release that David Faulds died Friday at the prison.

The release says Faulds had been serving an indeterminate sentence for sexual assault with a weapon and second degree murder.

His sentence began on Sept. 23, 1991.

Officials say the coroner has been notified about his death, as is required by federal policy.

Beaver Creek Institution is about 185 kilometres north of Toronto and the facility houses inmates in minimum and medium-security sites.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.

