Insigne scores second-straight game winner as Toronto FC tops Charlotte FC 1-0

March 9, 2024 at 22 h 22 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO, Ontario (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne fired a right-footed shot from five yards outside the penalty box into the top right corner in the 80th minute to break a scoreless tie and give Toronto FC a 1-0 victory over visiting Charlotte Saturday.

But it was what the star forward did afterward that sent the biggest message to home fans. The Italian transfer from Napoli raced to the sideline to embrace coach John Herdman, making a statement about his return after speculation of a possible return to Serie A.

Insigne scored Toronto’s lone goal in a 1-0 victory over New England in its last game.

Each team collected multiple yellow cards in the physical match. Insigne was shown a card in the 26th minute and Sigurd Rosted earned one in the 64th. Charlotte’s Kerwin Vargas was shown a yellow card in the 60th and Scott Arfield and Brecht Dejaegere in the 82nd and 86th, respectively. Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina picked up the final card in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Luka Gavran earned the shutout win in goal for Toronto FC, making three saves on Charlotte’s 10 shots.

Kahlina had two saves and had no chance at a third on Insigne’s game-winner.

Each team had three shots on goal in 10 attempts. Toronto has won two straight after a season-opening 0-0 draw with Cincinnati.

Toronto FC plays NYCFC Saturday. Charlotte FC plays at Nashville Saturday.

