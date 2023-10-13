Insurer Intact Financial reports $611 million in catastrophe losses in third quarter

October 12, 2023 at 22 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Insurer Intact Financial reports $611 million in catastrophe losses in third quarter

TORONTO — Intact Financial Corp. estimates its catastrophe losses for the second quarter were approximately $611 million on a pre-tax basis.

The property and casualty insurer says in a news release that the losses amounted to $2.56 per share after tax.

Intact says more than 90 per cent of the losses in its Canadian segment were driven by 14 severe weather events, including floods and hailstorms in multiple provinces.

It says around a third of the losses were attributable to the wildfires in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories. 

A record number of square kilometres were burned in British Columbia this year, as well as in the Northwest Territories. 

The territory saw almost 70 per cent of its population displaced during the fire season, including a three-week evacuation order for the capital of Yellowknife. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Insurer Intact Financial reports $421 million in catastrophe losses in second quarter
Ontario News

Insurer Intact Financial reports $421 million in catastrophe losses in second quarter

TORONTO — Intact Financial Corp. estimates its catastrophe losses for the second quarter were around…

Major life insurers taking steps, but falling short on climate action: report
Ontario News

Major life insurers taking steps, but falling short on climate action: report

TORONTO — A new report from an advocacy group finds two of Canada's biggest insurers are taking steps…

Intact Financial estimates Q3 losses at $570 million from wildfires
Ontario News

Intact Financial estimates Q3 losses at $570 million from wildfires

TORONTO — Intact Financial Corp. in a report Thursday estimated that its catastrophe losses due to…