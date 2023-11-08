Intact Financial Corp. earns $163 million in third quarter

November 7, 2023 at 23 h 25 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Intact Financial Corp. earns $163 million in third quarter

TORONTO — Intact Financial Corp. says it earned $163 million in the third quarter, less than half its earnings a year ago when it brought in $375 million. 

The company says earnings worked out to 83 cents per share, down from $2.05 during the same quarter last year. 

It says net operating income per share was $2.10, down from $2.78 a year earlier. 

Intact says increased catastrophe losses offset the impact of improving underwriting fundamentals, as well as higher earned premiums and investment income.

Revenues totalled $6.9 billion for the quarter, up from $6.7 billion a year earlier. 

The company says that over the next 12 months, it expects hard insurance market conditions to continue in most lines of business, driven by inflation and natural disasters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IFC)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Insurer Intact Financial reports $611 million in catastrophe losses in third quarter
Ontario News

Insurer Intact Financial reports $611 million in catastrophe losses in third quarter

TORONTO — Intact Financial Corp. estimates its catastrophe losses for the second quarter were approximately…

Intact Financial estimates Q3 losses at $570 million from wildfires
Ontario News

Intact Financial estimates Q3 losses at $570 million from wildfires

TORONTO — Intact Financial Corp. in a report Thursday estimated that its catastrophe losses due to…

Insurer Intact Financial reports $421 million in catastrophe losses in second quarter
Ontario News

Insurer Intact Financial reports $421 million in catastrophe losses in second quarter

TORONTO — Intact Financial Corp. estimates its catastrophe losses for the second quarter were around…