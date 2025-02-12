Intact Financial earnings rise to $667 million in fourth quarter

February 11, 2025 at 23 h 02 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Intact Financial earnings rise to $667 million in fourth quarter

TORONTO — Intact Financial Corp. says it earned $667 million in the fourth quarter.

That’s up 26 per cent from the $531 million it earned during the same quarter last year.

The Toronto-based firm says earnings per share were $3.58, up from $2.78 a year earlier.

Insurance revenue was $6.8 billion, up from $6.5 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Intact increased its dividend to common shareholders by 12 cents to $1.33.

The company says it expects current insurance market conditions to persist in the coming year, in light of elevated catastrophe losses over the past year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IFC)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Former prime ministers call on Canadians to ‘show the flag’ as Trump pushes trade war
Ontario News

Former prime ministers call on Canadians to ‘show the flag’ as Trump pushes trade war

OTTAWA — All of Canada's living former prime minister's are calling on Canadians to express their national…