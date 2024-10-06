Inter Miami dampens Toronto FC’s postseason hopes with 1-0 victory

TORONTO (AP) — Leo Campana took a pass from Luis Suárez and scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, 38-year-old goalkeeper Oscar Ustari had seven saves and a clean sheet in his first start in the league, and Inter Miami put a damper on Toronto FC’s playoff hopes with a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Campana scored for the eighth time this season for Inter Miami (21-4-8), which has already wrapped up the Supporters’ Shield and the top seed in the postseason that comes with it. Suárez notched his seventh assist to go with 18 goals after subbing into the match in the 71st minute.

Toronto (11-19-4), which played without top scorer Federico Bernardeschi after he drew a red card in a match against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, will have to way until the end of the day to find out whether it has been eliminated from the postseason. A win or draw by the Philadelphia Union or D.C. United would end Toronto’s slim playoff hopes. Both clubs also have a game in hand on Toronto, which has a bye Oct. 19 on Decision Day.

Sean Johnson finished with one save in goal for Toronto.

Lionel Messi, coming off a two-goal effort in Inter Miami’s win over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, entered in the 61st minute. He has 17 goals and 15 assists in 18 appearances this season.

Inter Miami is off until Oct. 19 when it will host the New England Revolution to close out the regular season. A victory would give the club 74 points, one more than the New England Revolution had in their record-setting 2021 season. Inter Miami is the fourth team in history to top 70 points.

