Interac expanding e-transfer service, Wealthsimple to join

September 27, 2023 at 12 h 18 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Interac expanding e-transfer service, Wealthsimple to join

TORONTO — Interac Corp. is broadening the range of financial institutions that can participate in its e-transfer service.

The company says the move expands access beyond federally regulated banks and provincially regulated credit unions.

Interac says financial services provider Wealthsimple is set to become the first new participant under the expansion of the service.

Under the new rules, organizations that are both FINTRAC-regulated money service businesses and investment dealers regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization can apply to become participants.

To join the e-transfer service, Interac says eligible financial institutions must meet all the same requirements and obligations as the existing participants.

The Bank of Canada provides oversight of the service, which is designated as a prominent payment system under the Payment Clearing and Settlement Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Two firefighters injured, one seriously, in pair of Toronto fires

TORONTO — The chief of Toronto Fire Services says the two firefighters injured in separate fires are…

TD rolls out accessibility tool to ease web browsing for people with disabilities
Ontario News

TD rolls out accessibility tool to ease web browsing for people with disabilities

TORONTO — Encountering a pop-up video that plays automatically may be a mere irritant to most while…