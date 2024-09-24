Interference inquiry to hear from parliamentary officials, chief electoral officer

September 24, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference is slated to hear today from parliamentary security officials including House of Commons sergeant-at-arms Patrick McDonell.

The testimony could shed new light on efforts by hostile countries to target parliamentarians via cyberspace and what officials are doing to counter the threats.

The inquiry’s latest public hearings are focusing on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling.

Chief electoral officer Stéphane Perrault, whose agency has floated several proposals to tighten the security of candidate nominations, is also slated to testify.

Elections Canada has suggested barring non-citizens from helping choose candidates, requiring parties to publish contest rules and explicitly outlawing behaviour such as voting more than once.

Several federal political parties have expressed reservations about the notion of fresh regulations to prevent foreign meddlers from tainting their nomination processes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

