Interference inquiry to hear from PM’s national security and intelligence adviser

October 9, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Interference inquiry to hear from PM’s national security and intelligence adviser

OTTAWA — Nathalie Drouin, the prime minister’s national security and intelligence adviser, is scheduled to appear today at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.

The commission of inquiry will also hear from Privy Council clerk John Hannaford, the country’s top public servant.

They will testify alongside senior Privy Council official Daniel Rogers, former Privy Council clerk Janice Charette and former national security adviser Jody Thomas.

Later in the day, Zita Astravas, who was once chief of staff to the public safety minister, is expected to appear.

She is likely to be asked why ministerial approval of a specific spy service warrant took longer than usual in 2021.

The inquiry’s latest hearings are focused on ways to detect and counter foreign meddling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Nazem Kadri book recounts Mike Babcock’s behaviour coaching Toronto Maple Leafs
Ontario News

Nazem Kadri book recounts Mike Babcock’s behaviour coaching Toronto Maple Leafs

CALGARY — Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri's book "Dreamer: My Life On The Edge" delves…