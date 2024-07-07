Intimate partner violence suspected in deaths of Ontario mom and kids: police

HARROW, ONTARIO — Police say a mother and her two children found dead in their home near Windsor, Ont., last month were all shot in what they describe as a case of intimate partner violence.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a statement on Saturday releasing the results of autopsies for 41-year-old Carly Walsh and her two children, 13-year-old Madison and eight-year-old Hunter.

They say Carly Walsh’s husband and the children’s father, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said they went to a home in the southwestern Ontario community of Harrow on June 20th after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside and found four people dead.

A funeral home said earlier this week a service had taken place for Carly Walsh, Madison and Hunter.

Sherry Bondy, mayor of nearby Essex, said last month the deaths were a shocking tragedy that had a “huge impact” on the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.

