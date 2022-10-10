Investigation launched after police fatally shoot man, 25, at Vaughan event centre

October 10, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 42 min on October 10, 2022
The Canadian Press
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 25-year-old man in Vaughan, Ont., was shot and killed by a York Regional Police officer.

Police were called to an event centre at Highway 7 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard at about 11:50 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call about a man inside with a firearm.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says an interaction between the man and police resulted in one officer shooting the man.

The unit says officers provided first aid until paramedics took over and brought the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead this morning.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police are encouraging any witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage of the incident to contact the special investigations team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedOct. 10, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

