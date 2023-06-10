IQF frozen Whole Raspberries and Antioxidant Blend recalled for norovirus risk

June 10, 2023 at 5 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand IQF frozen fruit due to a possible norovirus contamination.

The recall covers IQF Whole Raspberries and IQF Antioxidant Blend in one and five kilogram packages.

The affected raspberries have a best before date of Aug. 15, 2024, and the Antioxidant Blend’s best before date is Oct. 11, 2023.

The frozen fruit was distributed throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario.

There have been reports of illnesses linked to the fruit, and the CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The agency notes that people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps within 24 to 48 hours, but possibly as early as 12 hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Minnesota Twins end five-game skid with 3-2, 10-inning victory over Toronto Blue Jays
Ontario News

Minnesota Twins end five-game skid with 3-2, 10-inning victory over Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO — Missed opportunities proved costly for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in a 3-2, 10-inning…

Ontario News

Taylor drives in all 3 runs as Twins snap skid, beat Jays in 10 innings

TORONTO (AP) — Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and had a go-ahead sacrifice…