Jack Skahan scores first MLS goal, Earthquakes rally for tie

July 10, 2022 at 2 h 10 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Skahan scored his first MLS goal in stoppage time to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Skahan beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in the 92nd minute after an attempted clearance by Ifunanyachi Achara sent it back into the penalty box.

Jeremy Ebobisse opened the scoring for San Jose (4-7-7) in the 26th minute with his 10th goal of the season.

Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio scored for Toronto (5-10-4) . Kerr tied it in the 71st, and Osorio gave the Reds the lead four minutes later.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian women to play for Globl Jam gold, Canadian men eliminated by U.S.
Ontario News

Canadian women to play for Globl Jam gold, Canadian men eliminated by U.S.

TORONTO — Shy Day-Wilson is missing a few days of her Duke Blue Devils training camp this week. But…

San Jose scores late to earn tie and hand Toronto FC another painful lesson
Ontario News

San Jose scores late to earn tie and hand Toronto FC another painful lesson

TORONTO — A 2-2 tie that felt like a loss proved to be another painful lesson for Toronto FC as it…