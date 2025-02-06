Jackson, Morant help Grizzlies rout Raptors in Edey’s first NBA game in Toronto

TORONTO — Jaren Jackson Jr. led all scorers with 32 points as the Memphis Grizzlies routed the undermanned Toronto Raptors 138-107 on Wednesday.

Jackson added five rebounds and four assists as Memphis (35-16) won its fourth straight. Ja Morant had 26 points, including 16 in a dominant third quarter. He contributed five boards and four assists.

Grizzlies rookie centre Zach Edey had a double-double in his first-ever NBA game in his hometown, finishing with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and reserve Ochai Agbaji had 14 points apiece as Toronto (16-35) had seven players hit double digits in scoring. Scottie Barnes had an off night, scoring just 11 points and dishing out nine assists.

Toronto was without three of its regular starters.

Swingman RJ Barrett (concussion protocol) of Mississauga, Ont., centre Jakob Poeltl (right hip pointer) and point guard Immanuel Quickley (scheduled rest) were all unavailable.

Takeaways

Grizzlies: The visitors came out roaring after intermission, erasing a six-point halftime deficit. Memphis’s bench came into the game ranked second in the NBA for points and that depth eventually wore down Toronto.

Raptors: Barnes needed to step up with Barrett, Poeltl and Quickley out, but he was held to just three points in the first half. He was 4 for 18 on field goals, including going 0 for 7 on threes. Barrett and Poeltl’s touch around the rim were especially missed, as Toronto was outscored 60-46 in the paint.

Key moment

Morant made a floating 12-foot jump shot with 9:08 to go in the third quarter. That capped an 11-0 Grizzlies run that broke the game wide open. Morant scored 16 points in the period while the Raptors’ starters managed 14 in the same span.

Key stat

Barnes didn’t get a bucket until there was 1:55 left in the second quarter when he drove to the net for a layup and drew a foul for three points.

Up next

In a scheduling rarity, both teams will play the Oklahoma City Thunder next. Toronto will visit OKC on Friday and Memphis will host the Thunder the following night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.