Jacob Hoggard’s cross-examination set to continue in his sexual assault trial

October 2, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Jacob Hoggard’s cross-examination set to continue in his sexual assault trial

HAILEYBURY, Ont. — Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to continue his testimony today after taking the stand in his sexual assault trial.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty and says he did not rape, choke, hit or urinate on his accuser after a concert eight years ago, as she alleges.

On the stand Tuesday, he described having a consensual one-night stand with the complainant after his band Hedley played a show in Kirkland Lake, Ont., and the two attended a bonfire after-party together.

His cross-examination began late in the day and is set to continue this morning in the northeastern Ontario community of Haileybury.

Crown prosecutors are seeking to prove that what happened that night was not consensual.

Their only witness, the complainant, forcefully denied during four emotional days of testimony last week that she wanted any of it to happen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Federal foreign interference inquiry to hear from members of diaspora communities
Ontario News

Federal foreign interference inquiry to hear from members of diaspora communities

OTTAWA — A federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference expects to hear today from more…