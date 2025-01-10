James Butler rejoins B.C. Lions shortly after being released by Hamilton Tiger-Cats

January 9, 2025 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on January 9, 2025
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
James Butler rejoins B.C. Lions shortly after being released by Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — James Butler took full advantage of his head start on CFL free agency Thursday.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats released the veteran running back, who was slated to become a free agent Feb. 11. But hours later, the five-foot-eight, 215-pound Chicago native signed with the B.C. Lions, the team he began his CFL career with in 2021.

“JB’s track record as a proven runner in this league speaks for itself,” Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. “Both his pass protection and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield make him a great fit for (rookie head coach) Buck Pierce and our offence.

“We are happy to have him back.”

Butler, 29, appeared in 11 regular-season games last year, rushing for 522 yards with two TDs while adding 45 catches for 372 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Greg Bell (625 yards rushing, six touchdowns in eight games) established himself as Hamilton’s starting running back.

In 2023, Butler’s first season in Hamilton, he ran for 1,116 yards and seven TDs in 17 games. He also recorded 61 catches for 527 yards and a touchdown.

Both Butler’s rushing and receiving totals that year were career highs.

The five-foot-eight, 215-pound Butler signed with Hamilton as a free agent following the 2022 season. After running for 497 yards in his first season with B.C., Butler rushed for 1,060 yards the following year.

Hamilton also released American defensive lineman Trevon Mason while signing Canadian Owen Hubert and import Spencer Waege, both also defensive linemen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Brent Monson as their defensive co-ordinator
Ontario News

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Brent Monson as their defensive co-ordinator

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats hired Brent Monson as their defensive co-ordinator Tuesday. Monson,…

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Canadian kicker Liegghio to extension
Ontario News

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Canadian kicker Liegghio to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian kicker Marc Liegghio to a two-year contract extension Thursday. Liegghio, 27,…

Hamilton Tiger-Cats unbeaten since quarterback Mitchell began wearing overalls
Ontario News

Hamilton Tiger-Cats unbeaten since quarterback Mitchell began wearing overalls

HAMILTON — Add fashion icon to veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell's long list of CFL accomplishments. Five…