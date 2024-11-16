Jann Arden goes back to the ’90s, singing TLC, Seal and Robyn on new covers album

TORONTO — Jann Arden is digging into her box of old cassette tapes for a new album of covers.

The Calgary-based singer-songwriter says she’s putting her spin on a selection of 1990s hits, including TLC’s “Waterfalls,” Seal’s “Crazy” and Robyn’s “Show Me Love.”

The 11-track album is called “Mixtape” and will feature Arden’s takes on other radio favourites of the period, including Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer,” the La’s “There She Goes,” Joan Osborne’s “One of Us” and Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.”

She teased the project on Friday by releasing the first single, her version of Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be.”

Arden became a staple of Canadian radio with her 1994 hits “Could I Be Your Girl” and “Insensitive.” She’s since won eight Juno Awards and published several books, as well as hosted television events and starred in her own sitcom.

“Mixtape” is set for release on Jan. 31, 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.