Jays 1B Guerrero flips glove to first after ball gets stuck in webbing

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. used some quick thinking to get an out against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

When Guerrero fielded Christian Yelich’s leadoff grounder in the fifth, the ball got stuck in the webbing of his glove. Guerrero removed the glove and flipped it to pitcher Trevor Richards to get the out.

Guerrero won the AL Gold Glove award at first base last season.

Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Terry Mulholland and former Yankees pitcher Orlando Hernandez each once tossed their gloves to first basemen to get outs.

It’s not the first time Guerrero has had issues with his glove: He had two throws go through his webbing last season, including one that led to a run for Seattle in a 6-5 loss to the Mariners in July.

