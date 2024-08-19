Jays claim Lucas off waivers from Detroit, move Manoah to 60-day IL

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and have transferred right-hander Alek Manoah to the 60-day injured list.

The club said 27-year-old Lucas has been assigned to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Lucas has a 1-0 record with a 10.29 earned-run average and eight strikeouts in seven innings over six major-league appearances with Oakland and Detroit this season.

He is 3-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 32 Triple-A appearances with Las Vegas and Toledo.

Manoah was moved from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day list. He had a procedure in June to repair a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and isn’t expected back until the middle of the 2025 season.

The Jays announced the moves hours before starting a seven-game homestand Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.

