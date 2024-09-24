Jays move Varsho to 60-day injured list after shoulder surgery; Martinez reinstated

September 24, 2024 at 15 h 05 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Jays move Varsho to 60-day injured list after shoulder surgery; Martinez reinstated

TORONTO — Star outfielder Daulton Varsho has been transferred to the Toronto Blue Jays’ 60-day injured list.

Varsho had surgery on his right shoulder Monday. He bats left but throws right handed.

He is hitting .214 this season with 18 home runs, 58 runs batted in, and a .293 on-base percentage.

Varsho’s best known for his defence, with just two errors over 1,085 1/3 innings played at all three outfield positions this season.

Infielder prospect Orelvis Martinez has been reinstated from the suspended list.

He was banned from playing for 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a banned substance.

Martinez was optioned to Toronto’s spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla.

He is considered the No. 2 prospect in the Blue Jays minor league system but was suspended on June 23, a day after making his major league debut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Springer goes deep twice as Blue Jays hit season-high 5 homers in 10-3 rout of Reds

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos struck out seven in seven innings to win his third straight start, George…

Springer blasts help homer-happy Blue Jays rout Reds 10-3
Ontario News

Springer blasts help homer-happy Blue Jays rout Reds 10-3

TORONTO — With all eyes currently on the young Toronto Blue Jays auditioning for 2025 roster spots, shortstop Leo Jimenez has moved…

Guerrero Jr. extends hit streak to 20 games as Jays hold on to down Orioles 7-6
Ontario News

Guerrero Jr. extends hit streak to 20 games as Jays hold on to down Orioles 7-6

TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave his Hall of Fame father something to cheer about in what otherwise…