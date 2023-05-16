Jays recall Thomas Hatch from triple-A, option Jay Jackson after suspicious homer

May 16, 2023 at 19 h 55 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Right-handed reliever Thomas Hatch has been recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hatch was brought up from triple-A Buffalo in time to be active for Toronto’s Tuesday night game against the visiting New York Yankees.

Righty Jay Jackson was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Hatch (0-1) has a 19.29 earned-run average over 4 2/3 innings pitched for the Blue Jays this season with four strikeouts.

Jackson (0-0) had a 3.00 ERA over three innings pitched with Toronto this season.

He gave up a home run to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the Blue Jays’ 7-4 loss to New York on Monday.

Jackson and Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after the game they were both suspicious of Judge’s eighth-inning at bat as he kept looking into the visitors’ dugout at Rogers Centre, rather than looking at the mound. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.

