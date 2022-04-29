Jays select contract of infielder Capra, option reliever Francis to triple-A Bisons

April 29, 2022 at 19 h 51 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays selected the contract of infielder Vinny Capra from triple-A Buffalo on Friday afternoon and optioned right-hander Bowden Francis to the Bisons.

Capra has hit .304 with 10 RBIs over 18 games with Buffalo this season. 

The five-foot-eight 175-pound native of Melbourne, Fla., will be active for Toronto’s game against the Houston Astros on Friday night, the Blue Jays said in a release.

Capra, 25, was selected by the Blue Jays in the 20th round of the 2018 first-year player draft. 

Francis, 26, made his big-league debut in the ninth inning of Toronto’s 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. He had a strikeout and gave up a double over two-thirds of an inning. 

Francis and right-hander Trevor Richards were acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers last July in exchange for first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2022. 

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,762.00, down…

S&P/TSX composite falls to wrap up dismal April and fifth-straight monthly decline
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite falls to wrap up dismal April and fifth-straight monthly decline

TORONTO — Weak results from Amazon soured sentiment as North American stock markets fell to wrap up…