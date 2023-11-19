Jefferson says Bombers defence poised to set early tone in Grey Cup clash with Als

HAMILTON — Willie Jefferson believes that he and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defensive front can win the Grey Cup in the game’s first quarter.

It’s all about getting in the head of Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo as quickly as possible when Winnipeg meets Montreal on Sunday for the CFL championship. Jefferson, a defensive end, said that starts with the Alouettes’ first offensive possession.

“Soon as the defence hits the field we have the opportunity to set the tone for the game,” said Jefferson on Saturday. “Winning on first down, stopping the run, getting to Cody, make him have a rough day, not letting him out of the pocket or extend plays with his legs, not letting him run for first downs and things like that.

“If we can eliminate that, then we’ll have a good opportunity to have a good game.”

The Blue Bombers defence excelled all season, leading the league in points allowed with a total of 377 for an average of 20.9, opponents’ touchdowns (35), and opponents’ net offence (5,378 yards for an average of 298.8).

But rushing the passer is the Blue Bombers’ specialty.

They tied a CFL playoff record after earning nine sacks in their 24-13 win over the B.C. Lions in the West Division final on Nov. 11. Winnipeg’s 53 regular-season sacks were the third most in the CFL.

Jefferson said the athleticism of backup quarterback Dakota Prukop and the preparation of the scout team helped the Blue Bombers’ simulate B.C. QB Vernon Adams Jr.’s playing style ahead of the West Division final.

“It was the same way this week,” said Jefferson. “We know Cody’s m.o., we know he likes to extend plays when he can, we know he likes to step up in the pocket and try to throw the ball deep, we know quarterback draw, we know he likes to spin out and things like that.

“We’ve been practising for that all week. We’ve been going through scenarios, going through situations, so whatever we get in the game, it won’t be new to us.”

The Alouettes, for their part, have struggled all season to protect the passer.

Montreal gave up 61 sacks in the regular-season, second worst in the CFL. Only the last-place Ottawa Redblacks allowed more. Even in their 38-17 upset victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Nov. 11 in the East final the Alouettes gave up seven sacks.

Jackson Jeffcoat, Winnipeg’s other starting defensive end, doesn’t want to fall into the trap of underestimating Montreal’s offensive line.

“I’m excited to play Montreal. They’ve got a really good team, a really good O-line, they do a lot of good things to help try to slow us down,” said Jeffcoat on the turf at Tim Hortons Field. “It presents itself as a challenge that I enjoy.

“I enjoy more challenges and so it’s going to be fun.”

Fajardo was sacked 112 times over the past two seasons, 61 times with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and 51 times since signing with Montreal in the off-season. Jefferson said that he and his teammates know what to expect when Fajardo faces them across the line of scrimmage.

“He still does Cody Fajardo things, like throwing the ball and falling to the ground, backing up, tripping on his feet, ducking when he feels pressure and stuff like that,” said Jefferson. “As long as we can get to him early and make him feel our presence, make him touch that ground a couple of times in the first quarter, we’ll have a good day.”

Alouettes head coach Jason Maas said that Fajardo and Montreal’s offence are well aware of the threat Jefferson poses to their chances of winning a Grey Cup.

“It comes down to an awareness factor of where he is and what he can do,” said Maas. “Then from there you’ve got to play football, and got to be confident that the plan is the plan and you use technique.

“We’re physical football players and we’re professionals as well. (Jefferson) is going to go up against guys that can get the job done. It’s just a matter of us getting it done more than he does.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023.