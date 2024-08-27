‘Jeopardy’ star Mattea Roach to host new CBC books radio show, ‘Bookends’

August 27, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 40 min on August 27, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
‘Jeopardy’ star Mattea Roach to host new CBC books radio show, ‘Bookends’

TORONTO — Former “Jeopardy” champion Mattea Roach will helm CBC’s new literary radio show.

Roach has been tapped to host “Bookends,” which will replace “Writers & Company” as the broadcaster’s Sunday books programming.

Eleanor Wachtel, who had hosted the program since its inception in 1990, announced her retirement last year.

Wachtel will host a final episode on Sept. 1 to discuss Roach’s new role and their vision for the show.

CBC promises “Bookends” will offer listeners a glimpse into the minds of great writers from Canada and around the world.

The show will debut Sept. 8 at 1 p.m., and upcoming episodes will include interviews with U.S. poet and author Kaveh Akbar and Canadian novelist Heather O’Neill.

Roach was working as a law school tutor when they first appeared on “Jeopardy” in 2022 at age 23.

They won 23 consecutive games — the fifth most of any contestant in the show’s history — and more than US$550,000 during their run.

Roach has since returned to the show’s “Tournament of Champions” and the spinoff “Jeopardy Masters,” increasing their total winnings to upwards of US$810,000.

Roach has hosted Canadaland’s political podcast “The Backbench” since September 2022, but CBC says they will step down from that job.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Rising provisions drag on Scotiabank results, but bank sees levelling of stress
Ontario News

Rising provisions drag on Scotiabank results, but bank sees levelling of stress

TORONTO — The Bank of Nova Scotia saw third-quarter profits fall compared with a year ago as it boosted…