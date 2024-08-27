‘Jeopardy’ star Mattea Roach to host new CBC books radio show, ‘Bookends’

TORONTO — Former “Jeopardy” champion Mattea Roach will helm CBC’s new literary radio show.

Roach has been tapped to host “Bookends,” which will replace “Writers & Company” as the broadcaster’s Sunday books programming.

Eleanor Wachtel, who had hosted the program since its inception in 1990, announced her retirement last year.

Wachtel will host a final episode on Sept. 1 to discuss Roach’s new role and their vision for the show.

CBC promises “Bookends” will offer listeners a glimpse into the minds of great writers from Canada and around the world.

The show will debut Sept. 8 at 1 p.m., and upcoming episodes will include interviews with U.S. poet and author Kaveh Akbar and Canadian novelist Heather O’Neill.

Roach was working as a law school tutor when they first appeared on “Jeopardy” in 2022 at age 23.

They won 23 consecutive games — the fifth most of any contestant in the show’s history — and more than US$550,000 during their run.

Roach has since returned to the show’s “Tournament of Champions” and the spinoff “Jeopardy Masters,” increasing their total winnings to upwards of US$810,000.

Roach has hosted Canadaland’s political podcast “The Backbench” since September 2022, but CBC says they will step down from that job.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.