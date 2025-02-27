Jets beat Senators to run franchise-record winning streak to 11 games

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves and the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets ran their franchise-record winning streak to 11 games, beating the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Hellebuyck made his second straight straight since starring for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The NHL victory leader improved to 36-7-2, helping the Jets get to 42-14-3 overall and 19-9-0 on the road.

Cole Perfetti and Mason Appleton opened the scoring for the Jets, Kyle Connor added his 31st goal of the season and Mark Scheifele had an empty-netter for his 33rd. Connor and Scheifele also had assists.

Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, and Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots. The Senators have lost five straight.

AVALANCHE 5, DEVILS 1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two power-play goals and an added, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots against his former team and Colorado beat New Jersey.

Artturi Lehkonen, Casey Mittelstadt and Logan O’Connor added goals to help the Avalanche snap a two-game skid. Colorado scored three times in a 4:04 span in the third period to crack open a tight game.

Blackwood continues to come up big when he faces the Devils, improving to 2-0 over three starts and allowing just one goal. He was selected by New Jersey in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Jake Allen finished with 31 saves as the Devils fell to 1-1 on their five-game trip. Jack Hughes cut it to 2-1 with 11:32 remaining before Colorado’s goal eruption.

CANUCKS 3, KINGS 2, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conor Garland scored his second goal of the game at 4:28 of overtime to give Vancouver a victory over Los Angeles.

Garland — who had a power-play goal in the second period — lofted a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle under the blocker of goalie David Rittich for his 16th goal of the season.

Nils Hoglander also scored and Kevin Lankinen stopped 24 shots to help the Canucks move past Calgary into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Adrian Kempe and Warren Foegele scored in the third period for the Kings, who trailed 2-0 after two periods. Rittich made 14 saves.